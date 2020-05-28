The global Nylon Rod market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Nylon Rod market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Nylon Rod market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Nylon Rod across various industries.

Segment by Type, the Nylon Rod market is segmented into

Nylon 6 Rod

Nylon 66 Rod

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Electronics and Electrical

Chemical Machinery

Home Appliance Parts

Others

Global Nylon Rod Market: Regional Analysis

The Nylon Rod market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Nylon Rod market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Global Nylon Rod Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Nylon Rod market include:

BASF

Rhein Chemie (Lanxess)

PAR Group

Ensinger

Ashley Industrial Moulding

Regency Plastics

LEP Engineering Plastics

Energetic Industry Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Huazhong Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shandong Boxi Wear-resistant Material Co., Ltd.

Zhongshan Tengyi Plastic Sheet Co., Ltd.

Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Changan Yongye Machinery

Hebei Huailiang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd.

Xinhe County Dingjia Engineering Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Hongjun Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

