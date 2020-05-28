Video Conferencing Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Video conferencing is a live video-based platform made for conducting meetings between two or more individuals in distinct locations through a video-enabled device. It enables several individuals to meet and collaborate face to face through long distance meeting by transmitting video, audio, text, and presentations in real time via internet.

The video conferencing marketwas valued at US$ 5,970.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12,005.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

This is enabling the video conferencing market players to experience substantial growth in demand for their products over the years. The businesses are observing a broad array of advantages as the companies are replacing their obsolete web or audio conferencing contracts with a modern cloud-based video conferencing solutions. Through their video conferencing solutions players, such as Zoom and Lifesize,help enhance team communications and collaborations while increasing employee engagement and reducing operating costs. These advantages are reflecting in the rise in adoption, which, in turn, is showcasing growth in the video conferencing market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000350/

The reports cover key developments in the Video Conferencing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Video Conferencing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Video Conferencing market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Adobe

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google LLC

Huawei Technologies, Ltd.

Lifesize, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Polycom Inc. (Plantronics Inc.)

ZTE Corporation

The “Global Video Conferencing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Video Conferencing market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Video Conferencing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Video Conferencing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Video Conferencing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Video Conferencing Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Video Conferencing market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Video Conferencing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000350/

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Video Conferencing Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Video Conferencing Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Video Conferencing Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Video Conferencing Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

533, 5th Floor, Amanora Chambers,

Amanora Township, East Block,

Kharadi Road, Hadapsar, Pune-411028

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]