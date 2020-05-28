Ultrasound is a medical device which is used to perform imaging diagnostics. An ultrasound system uses high-frequency sound waves to capture live images from the inside of your body. It is helps to diagnose causes of pain, infection or swelling in the internal organ. Moreover, the system is used to examine a baby in pregnant women and the hips and brain in infants. In addition, the ultrasound system helps to guide surgeons’ movements during medical procedures, such as biopsies.

The “Global Ultrasound Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global ultrasound market with detailed market segmentation by type, modality, technology, application, end-user, and geography. The global ultrasound market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Company Coverage:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens AG, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd., CARESTREAM HEALTH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, ESAOTE SpA, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and Mobisante among others.

The global ultrasound market is segmented on the basis of type, modality, technology, application, and end-user. The ultrasound market is bifurcated into color ultrasound and black & white (B/W) ultrasound, by type. The market is segmented on the basis of modality into compact/handheld ultrasound systems, trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems and point-of-care (POC) ultrasound systems. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into diagnostic ultrasound and therapeutic ultrasound. The diagnostic ultrasound segment is further classified as 2D ultrasound, 3D & 4D ultrasound and doppler ultrasound. The therapeutic ultrasound is also further segmented into shockwave lithotripsy and focused ultrasound (FUS). Based on the application the market is categorized into cardiology, vascular, radiology/general imaging, urology, pain management, orthopedic & musculoskeletal, obstetrics/gynecology and others. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, maternity centers and others.

The Ultrasound Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ultrasound market based on type, modality, technology, application and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall ultrasound market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America accounted for the largest market share of ultrasound market, owing to the factors such as, increasing R&D activities, improving healthcare infrastructure and rising prevalence of targeted diseases in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected fastest growth during the forecast period owing to rising geriatric population and highly improved imaging facilities in the region.

