The transformer monitoring system is used to monitor and diagnose the status and condition of different parameters of transformer and its equipment. It also ensures prevention of system failure in case of power outage. Increasing investments on renewables and growing smart grid initiatives are some factors propelling the market growth in the developing countries. Additionally, rapid installation of power transformer and power grid networks create favorable market landscape for the key players operating in the transformer monitoring system market.

The transformer monitoring system market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to the advent of big data analytics and internet of things. These have led to the increased demand for digitalization of power utilities thus leveraging the growth of the transformer monitoring system market. Also, increasing smart grid installation are contributing to the market growth. However, cost barriers may negatively influence the growth of the transformer monitoring system market. On the other hand, offshore wind farms are likely to showcase significant growth prospects for the transformer monitoring system market in future.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Kirloskar Electric Company

KJ Dynatech Inc.

Mitsubishi Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens AG

Wilson Transformer Company

The global transformer monitoring system market is segmented on the basis of component, service, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and IT solutions. On the basis of the service, the market is segmented as bushing monitoring, oil/gas monitoring, and others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as distribution transformers, power transformers, and others.

