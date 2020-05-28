Global Europium Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global Europium market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Europium market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Europium market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Europium market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Europium . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global Europium market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Europium market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Europium market over the considered assessment period.

Segmentation of the Europium Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Avalon Advanced Materials

Rare Element Resources

Canada Rare Earth Corporation

Lynas Corporation

China Minmetals Corporation

Neo Performance Materials

Indian Rare Earth

Arafura Resources

ACI Alloys

All-Chemie

American Elements

Hastings Technology Metals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Eu(II)

Eu(III)

Segment by Application

Catalysts

Metal Alloys

Glass PolishinG

Permanent Magnets

Glass Additives

Ceramics

Phosphors

Others

