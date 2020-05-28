Slump in Production of Europium Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak to Diminish Prospects of Sales
Global Europium Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Europium market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Europium market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Europium market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Europium market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Europium . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Europium market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Europium market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Europium market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Europium market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Europium market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Europium market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Europium market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Europium market landscape?
Segmentation of the Europium Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
Avalon Advanced Materials
Rare Element Resources
Canada Rare Earth Corporation
Lynas Corporation
China Minmetals Corporation
Neo Performance Materials
Indian Rare Earth
Arafura Resources
ACI Alloys
All-Chemie
American Elements
Hastings Technology Metals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Eu(II)
Eu(III)
Segment by Application
Catalysts
Metal Alloys
Glass PolishinG
Permanent Magnets
Glass Additives
Ceramics
Phosphors
Others
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Europium market
- COVID-19 impact on the Europium market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Europium market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
