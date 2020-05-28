Each year retail operators around the world have to undergo substantial losses to pilferage and shoplifting. In order to avert these losses, retailers, logistics companies, and a number of stores have started to adopt sensormatic labels. The rising adoption rate of sensormatic labeling technology by retail players is anticipated to drive the sensormatic labels in the forecast period. The increasing number of FMCG products featuring smart labels and tags is likely to create a conducive environment for the sensormatic labels as the number of logistic and retail players adopt sensormatic labeling technology to manage and secure their evergrowing inventory. The spread of leading retail and logistic companies to developing countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America is likely to create a conducive environment for the sensormatic label industry in the forecast period.

Leading Sensormatic Labels Market Players:

Advanced Labelling Systems Ltd, Airsec EAS, ALL-TAG Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Changzhou Yasen Electronic Co.,Ltd, Custom Security Industries Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, MoreRfid, TAGIT S.A., Zebra Technologies Corp

The shoplifting of merchandise and goods in the retail sector and logistics industries have been a major problem in the retail industry for a long time. Sensormatic labels are label systems based on acousto magnetic and radio frequency technologies that assist stores and retailers in combating theft and shoplifting. They are beneficial in discreetly securing goods of all shapes and sizes while providing quick and consistent deactivation at point-of-sale.

The “Global Sensormatic Labels Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the sensormatic labels market with detailed market segmentation by label types, printing technology, end use industry, and geography. The global sensormatic labels market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sensormatic labels market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

