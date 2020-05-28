The number of health-conscious consumers is increasing, which is resulting in the rising demand for daily-use products, such as mattresses. As the disposable income of people is increasing, they are willing to spend extra amount for products that help improve their health. The fast-paced life and busy schedules of people are inducing mental tiredness in them, further making sound sleep a necessary compulsion. The people in developed countries are increasingly adopting premium mattresses as the quality of sleep is becoming important for them. In addition, people in the Asian countries are increasing their budget for mattresses to opt for technologically advanced mattresses instead of traditional cotton-filler mattresses.

The different types of mattresses are latex, innerspring, memory foam, and others (which include hybrid, water, gel, and air). Out of these, the highest demand during 2015–2017 was created for memory foam mattresses and their demand is further projected to be the largest in the near future. The awareness among consumers regarding their health is growing, which is why they are increasingly adopting memory foam mattresses, as these mattresses conform to the user’s body and aids in relieving muscle pain and body stress.

Because of the rapid environmental degradation, the requirement for eco-friendly mattresses is surging as well. The public is becoming increasingly aware regrading issues including toxic pollution and volatile organic compounds that are emitted from polyurethane foam mattresses. A large number of customers are now opting for organic and natural products, including eco-friendly mattresses, which are made up of environment friendly materials, such as natural latex organic wool, organic cotton, and other alternatives that have less chemical and ecological impact. The demand for organic mattresses is also growing due to the negative impact of off-gassing, flame retardants, adhesives, and other chemicals, which are utilized in the manufacturing of mattresses.

Among the different regions, namely Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe, North America dominated the mattress market during 2013–2017, however, the APAC region is predicted to account for the largest value share of the market during 2020–2023. This is because of the large population in countries including Indonesia, China, and India, which is leading to an increased demand for consumer goods including mattresses.

