Segmentation of the Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment market

Competitive Outlook

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each end user segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

The following players are covered in this report:

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

Ansell

Sterimed

DuPont

Medisca Inc.

Plasti Surge Industries Pvt.

Cardinal Health

Alpha Pro Tech

Crosstex International, Inc.

Med-Con

priMED Medical Products, Inc.

Halyard Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

Unicharm

Japan Vilene Company

KOWA

UVEX

Jiangsu Te Yin

Hakugen

Shanghai Dasheng

Totobobo

Respro

Winner Medical

Suzhou Sanical

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Protective Clothing

Respiratory Protection

Face Protection

Eye Protection

Hand Protection

Others

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

Others

