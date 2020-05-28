Alzheimer’s diseases is form of dementia and is a progressive disorder which eventually results in the loss of memory and deterioration in cognitive skills. The disease among the six leading causes of death in United States. According to the recent data published in 2019 by Alzheimer’s Association states that approximately 5.8 million Americans are suffering with Alzheimer’s and the number is expected to rise approximately up to 14 million by 2050.

In addition, it is also stated that from 2000 to 2017 the deaths due to Alzheimer’s disease has grown by 145%, one in every three senior person dies with the disease or the other form of the dementia. The cost incurred in the disease are rising in the region. It was estimated that by 2019 Alzheimer’s and other form of dementias will cost nearly US$ 290 billion and it is also estimated that by 2050 the cost can rise roughly up to US$ 1.1 trillion. For the seniors citizens living with the dementia are provided care of nearly 18.5 billion hours which is fairly valued approximately US$ 234 billion.

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of nurse call systems across the North America region through the forecast period. The market for the nurse call systems is likely to contribute due to rising due to the rising prevalence of the Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The other factors that is leading to the growth of the market are growing geriatric population and presence of the market leaders that offer various nurse call systems and rising numbers of the hospitals, assisted living centers and other healthcare centers across the country.

Furthermore, the presence of the several market players in the US are likely to serve the demand from the customers. For instance, West-Com Nurse Call System, Inc, Amplion, Cornell Communications and Tyco SimplexGrinnell are among the players that are operating in the nurse the call market.

Thus, US is already ahead in the nurse call systems in the region, however, it is expected that the market is likely to propel in the coming future.

Mexico Nurse Call systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

NORTH AMERICA NURSE CALL SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Equipment

Integrated Communication Systems

Button Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

By Technology

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

By Application

Emergency Medical Alarms

Wanderer Control

Workflow Support

Others

By End User

Hospitals,

Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers

Clinics

Others

By Country

Japan

China

India

Companies Mentioned

Ascom

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

AzureHealthcare

Intercall Systems Inc.

SCHRACK SECONET AG

STANLEY Healthcare

Critical Alert Systems.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Rauland-Borg Corporation

