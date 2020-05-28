Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of ENT diseases and increasing number of otolaryngologists. However, high cost of programmed ENT chairs is expected to hamper the market in the forecasted period.

NORTH AMERICA ENT CHAIRS MARKET– MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America ENT chairs Market – By Type

Manual ENT Chairs

Programmed ENT Chairs

North America ENT chairs Market – By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

Haag-Streit Holding AG

Optomic

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Global Surgical Corporation

Olsen

GREINER GmbH

Happersberger otopront GmbH

G. HEINEMANN MEDIZINTECHNIK GMBH

UMF Medical

Nox India Corporation

Arsimed Medical

