North America ENT Chairs Market to 2027: Market Research Subscriptions Platform, You Should Know About
Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of ENT diseases and increasing number of otolaryngologists. However, high cost of programmed ENT chairs is expected to hamper the market in the forecasted period.
NORTH AMERICA ENT CHAIRS MARKET– MARKET SEGMENTATION
North America ENT chairs Market – By Type
- Manual ENT Chairs
- Programmed ENT Chairs
North America ENT chairs Market – By End User
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Company Profiles
- Haag-Streit Holding AG
- Optomic
- ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG
- Global Surgical Corporation
- Olsen
- GREINER GmbH
- Happersberger otopront GmbH
- G. HEINEMANN MEDIZINTECHNIK GMBH
- UMF Medical
- Nox India Corporation
- Arsimed Medical
