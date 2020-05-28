The North America beacon technology market growth is attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of proximity marketing among the retail and the healthcare sectors. According to a 2015 study of Canadian consumers’ awareness about location-based technology conducted by the Canadian Marketing Association (CMA), the consumers are ready to adopt the beacon technology and are over 85% of them are highly aware of its benefits. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “North America Beacon Technology Market Size By Platform, By Deployment Model, By Application, By Technology, Industry Size, Share, Growth Trends & Forecast, 2018 – 2024”, estimated to exceed USD 8 billion by 2024

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1121/sample

The Eddystone platform is expected to register an accelerated growth between 2017 and 2024 with an impressive CAGR of over 75%. The platform eliminates the need for native apps by directly leveraging the chrome app on smartphones for offering a contextual mobile experience.

The cloud deployment model is projected to exhibit a lucrative growth in the North America beacon technology market over the forecast period with a CAGR of over 85%. The cloud platform allows beacons to be managed remotely. Also, large Bluetooth beacon fleets can be efficiently administered using cloud platform while reducing the overall maintenance cost.

The healthcare sector is anticipated to exhibit an accelerated growth between 2017 and 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 85%. Beacons and IoT can be leveraged together to ensure better healthcare security and compliance. Within the hospitals, beacons can be used to monitor staff activities and keep track of the equipment. This can considerably reduce the amount of time spent by the hospital staff in locating and maintaining different equipment.

Some of the key vendors in the North America beacon technology market include Beaconinside, Estimote, Sensorberg, Glimworm Beacons, Kontakt.io, blueSense Networks, Madison Beacons, Gimbal, BlueCats, Apple, Google, Swirl, Texas Instruments, Onyx Beacon, Radius Networks, and RECO.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

Market scope & definitions

Assumptions

Research methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry ecosystem analysis

Industry impact forces Growth drivers Growth restraints

Regulatory overview

Porter’s analysis

PESTEL analysis

Competitive landscape, 2019

Browse key industry insights along with Table of Content @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1121/north-america-beacon-technology-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com