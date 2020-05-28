By applying market intelligence for this IT Staffing Market report, industry experts assess strategic options, outline successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions. Moreover, all the stats, data, facts and figures collected to prepare this IT Staffing Market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, merges, newspapers and other authentic sources.

This IT Staffing Market Report Focuses On The Global Top Players Allegis Group, Apex Systems, , Insight Global, Kelly Services, Kforce Inc, Randstad, Robert Half Executive Search, Collabera Inc

The “Global IT Staffing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IT staffing market with detailed market segmentation by type, vertical, and geography. The global IT staffing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IT staffing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The IT staffing industry is rapidly gaining traction with the growing demand of employees in several emerging IT and significant IT companies. The IT staffing industry helps in connecting applicants from IT background to the suitable companies on contract, seasonal, as well as permanent basis. The skilled IT workforce in the Asia Pacific and the increasing footprint of multinational IT companies in the region is likely to drive the growth of the IT staffing industry in this region.

The IT staffing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high growth of the IT industry coupled with upcoming IT revolutions. Moreover, the demand for workforce optimization and talent recruitment is fueling market growth. However, the IT staffing market is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the key vendors as major companies approach these IT staffing companies for outsourced talent recruitment and other benefits.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IT staffing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The IT staffing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

