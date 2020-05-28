IT operations and service management (ITOSM) is a centralized approach to consolidating the entire IT infrastructure and monitor it for smoother operations. Cloud based operations have gained huge popularity in the last few years and consequently businesses from all verticals have scaled up their IT operations wither on cloud or on-premise to achieve cost-efficiencies. However, the increasing dependencies on cloud-based services has also resulted in complexities of operations. A need for management of IT infrastructure was required and that is how ITOSM has evolved.

Global IT Operations and Service Management Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Oracle Corporation

3. ASG Software Solutions

4. CA Technology Inc.

5. LANDESK Software

6. BMC Software Inc.

7. HP Inc.

8. VMWare Inc.

9. Compuware Corporation

10. Vision Helpdesk

