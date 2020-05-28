A wavefront aberrometer is a medical device, which is used for the diagnosis and for measuring the total refractive aberrations that are present in the eye. The device helps eye care doctors to diagnose and cure eye ailments, and it is also used in laser eye surgery to ensure high accuracy. The light emitted by the device passes through the eye enables ophthalmologists to measure wavefront. The development of the new technology such as the multifocal lenses and the femtosecond lasers, the refractive surgery is being surpassed. Increasing prevalence of eye related disorder, grown awareness about eye related diseases and ageing population who are more prone to disorders and requires frequent medical check- ups are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in surgical procedure, and healthcare expenditure is offering opportunities for the market growth.

The “Global Wavefront Aberrometers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, disease, end user and geography. The global wavefront aberrometers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wavefront aberrometers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Company Coverage:

Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor, Coburn Technologies, Inc., Luneau Technology USA, Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD., Optikon, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, and US Ophthalmic among others.

The global wavefront aberrometers market is segmented on the basis of product, disease and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as, Harmann-Shack wavefront aberrometer, Ray tracing wavefront aberrometer, and Tscherning wavefront aberrometer. Based on disease, the market is segmented as, hyperopia, myopia, astigmatism, and others. The wavefront aberrometers market is categorized based on end user such as, hospitals, specialized clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wavefront aberrometers market based on product, disease and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The wavefront aberrometers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the wavefront aberrometers market in the coming years, owing to the better economic condition, rapid development in the healthcare infrastructure, and the initiatives that are taken by the government coupled with the increased investments made by the business organizations for the research and development activities in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate in the wavefront aberrometers market during the forecast period, due to increased adoption of the treatments for the diseases related to the eyes and the rise in the awareness level.

