“The United States insulin delivery pen market is anticipated to reach US$ 5 billion by 2026, witnessing an impressive double-digit growth rate in the forecast period 2019 – 2026.

“United States Diabetes Insulin Delivery Pen Market: Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026” presents an in-depth assessment of the United States insulin delivery pen market dynamics, opportunities, future road map, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook in the United States insulin delivery pen market. The report includes historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2026.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, volume, revenues for insulin delivery pen and its segment smart, reusable and disposable insulin pen and illustrative forecast to 2026. A comprehensive analysis has been done on the market share of insulin delivery pen users and market size. The report provides clear insight into current and future developments of the United States insulin delivery pen market.

The report also provides an all-round analysis of an overall number of patients with diabetes and insulin users in the United States. Additionally, the report includes an assessment of reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape of the insulin delivery pens. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States insulin delivery pen market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States insulin delivery pen market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, products offered and recent development.

Market Segment by Type, the Product can be Split into

• Smart Insulin Delivery Pens

• Reusable Insulin Delivery Pens

• Disposable Insulin Delivery Pens

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• United States Diabetes Population and Forecast (2013 – 2026)

• United States Insulin Users and Forecast (2013 – 2026)

• United States Insulin Delivery Pen Market Share and Y–o–Y Growth (%), 2013 – 2026

• Reusable Insulin Delivery Pen Users and Forecast (2013 – 2026)

• Reusable Insulin Delivery Pen Market and Forecast (2013 – 2026)

• Disposable Insulin Delivery Pen Users and Forecast (2013 – 2026)

• Disposable Insulin Delivery Pen Market and Forecast (2013 – 2026)

• Smart Insulin Delivery Pen Users and Forecast (2013 – 2026)

• Smart Insulin Delivery Pen Market and Forecast (2013 – 2026)

• United States Insulin Delivery Pen Reimbursement Policies

• United States Insulin Delivery Pen Regulation System

• Market Definition for the Specified Topic Along with Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors for the Market

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

• Novo Nordisk

• Eli Lilly

• Sanofi

• Owen Mumford

• Companion Medical

• Diabnext

• Digital Medics Ptd Ltd.

• Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

• Diamesco Co., Ltd.

TABLE OF CONTENTS :

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Diabetes Population & Forecast (2013 – 2026)

3. United States Insulin Users & Forecast (2013 – 2026)

4. United States Insulin Delivery Pen Users & Market Analysis (2013 – 2026)

4.1 Insulin Delivery Pen Users & Forecast

4.2 Insulin Delivery Pen Market & Forecast

5. United States Insulin Delivery Pen Users, Market Share& Y–o–Y Growth (%), 2013 – 2026

5.1 Insulin Delivery Pen Users Share & Forecast

5.2 Insulin Delivery Pen Market Share & Forecast

6. United States Insulin Delivery Pen Devices Users & Market Forecast (2013 – 2026)

6.1 Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Delivery Pen Users & Market

6.1.1 Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Delivery Pen Users

6.1.2 Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Delivery Pen Market

6.2 Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Delivery Pen Users & Market

6.2.1 Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Delivery Pen Users

6.2.2 Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Delivery Pen Market

6.3 Smart Insulin Delivery Pen Users & Market

6.3.1 Smart Insulin Delivery Pen Users

6.3.2 Smart Insulin Delivery Pen Market

