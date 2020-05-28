Respiration is an irreplaceable process of human lives, which starts at the time of birth and continues until death. A healthy human body is capable of respiration process for several decades but, owing to escalating levels of pollution in urban cities and lifestyles involving tobacco smoking, clogging of airways and other structures of the lung is turning into a common concern across the world.

The “Global Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global respiratory monitoring devices market with detailed market segmentation by product and end user. The global respiratory monitoring devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Company Coverage:

VYAIRE (CareFusion Corporation), Smith & nephew, GENERAL ELECTRIC, ResMed, Masimo, COSMED srl, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, and Teleflex Incorporated among others.

The global respiratory monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. The product segment includes, spirometer, pulse oximeter, peak flow meter, and capnographs. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, and home care.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global respiratory monitoring devices market based on product and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall respiratory monitoring devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the respiratory monitoring devices market. The large share of the segment is due to factors like the high awareness about spirometers and plethysmographs, economic capability to purchase expensive machines, prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising demand for technologically advanced and innovative products in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and outpatient ambulatory surgery centers. Asia-Pacific expecting high growth for the respiratory monitoring devices market due to rapidly increasing aging population, increase in the consumer awareness and the growing of the medical tourism in the developing nations, such as China and India in this region.

