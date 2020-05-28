“India Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries – Market Trends and Opportunities to 2025” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for India Outbound MICE tourism market to GCC countries. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to India Outbound MICE travelers flow, revenue, and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the India outbound MICE tourism market to GCC countries. Furthermore, this report uses a country–focused analysis to explore India Outbound MICE tourism market to GCC countries. The report includes historical data from 2014 – 2018 and forecasts until 2025.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 6 GCC nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.

The 6 GCC countries included in this report are Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain

Countries Covered :

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

Key Findings:

UAE is the top destinations for Indian MICE tourists

India is one of the fastest-growing outbound MICE tourism markets

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain accounted for more than 15% share of the total outbound MICE spending by Indians in 2018

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

India Outbound MICE Tourism Market to GCC Countries & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to GCC Countries & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending to GCC Countries & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation Share and Y–o–Y Growth (%) to GCC Countries (2014 – 2025)

India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending Share and Y–o–Y Growth (%) to GCC Countries (2014 – 2025)

6 GCC Countries Indian MICE Travelers Visitation and Forecast (2014 – 2025)

6 GCC Countries Indian MICE Travelers Spending and Forecast (2014 – 2025)

Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Outbound MICE Tourism Market to GCC Countries

Table of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Size & Analysis: India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2014 – 2025)

2.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to GCC Countries & Forecast

2.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending in GCC Countries & Forecast

3. India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y–o–Y Growth (%) (2014 – 2025)

3.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation Share to GCC Countries & Forecast

3.2 India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending Share in GCC Countries & Forecast

4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Outbound MICE Tourism Market to GCC Countries

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors

5. India Outbound MICE Tourism Market to GCC Countries In–depth Analysis (2014 – 2025)

5.1 United Arab Emirates (UAE) – India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation, Spending & Forecast

5.1.1 India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation to UnitedArab Emirates (UAE)

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

