HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-conditioning) is a system used to maintain and control indoor environment safe and comfortable, meaning that the air should have sufficient amount of oxygen and free of unpleasant and hazardous gases. HVAC is based on the principle of thermodynamics, fluid mechanics and heat transfer. These systems has three main components i.e. a central plant, a distribution system and a rejection unit. With the rising need for better working and living spaces the HVAC systems market is expected to grow in forthcoming future.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Manufacturing and Construction, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall HVAC Systems market globally. This report on ‘HVAC Systems market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Key vendors engaged in the HVAC Systems market and covered in this report:

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Electrolux AB

Emerson

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global HVAC Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of HVAC systems market with detailed market segmentation by heating, cooling, ventilation, implementation, application, and geography. The global HVAC systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading HVAC systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The growing HVAC systems market is driven significant factors like rapid industrialization, increasing population and urbanization, rising temperature and pollution across the globe due uncontrollable greenhouse and other toxic gases emission. However, high initial cost of systems and their maintenance is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, with emerging need towards comfortable and safe indoor environment and replace old systems with more effective and efficient systems is likely to flourish the HVAC systems market.

The global HVAC systems market is segmented on the basis of heating, cooling, ventilation, implementation and application. Based on heating, the market is segmented as heat pumps and space heaters. On the basis of cooling the market is sub-segmented into room/unitary air conditioners, chillers, VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) systems, coolers, and others. On the basis of ventilation the market is sub-segmented into air filters, air purifiers, centrifugal fans, roof vent, ventilation fan, air handling unit and others. On the bases of implementation the market is segmented into new installation and retrofit. Similarly, based on end-user the market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.

HVAC Systems Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

