Friction products are used to produce friction in order to reduce the velocity or stop the movement of a particular object. Friction is the resistance which opposes the movement of object. Friction products cover wide range of pads, linings, blocks, rolls, sheets, clutches etc. Commonly used materials in friction based products are paper (cotton or cellulose fiber and phenolic resin mixture), elastomerics, graphitics, sintered metal ceramics, advanced fibers and different metal alloys. The composition of these materials changes according to the product’s purpose. Friction based products market is huge and growing as it has various application in manufacturing, automotive, and others.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Manufacturing and Construction, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Friction Product market globally. This report on ‘Friction Product market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Key vendors engaged in the Friction Product market and covered in this report:

ABS FRICTION CORP.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Carlisle Brake and Friction Inc.

European Friction Industries Ltd

Fras-le S.A.

Hindustan Composites Ltd.

MIBA AG

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

Tenneco, Inc

The “Global Friction Based Products Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of friction based products market with detailed market segmentation by product, sales channel, end-user and geography. The global friction based products market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading friction based products market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The friction based products market is driven by significant driven factors like growing automobile, construction and manufacturing industry, development in aerospace. Moreover, with an increase in vehicle traffic around the globe there is a rise in wear and tear of brakes and clutches resulting in increase in demand for replacement. However, fluctuation in prices of raw material is affecting the friction products market. With rapid industrialization, and emerging need for better and more efficient friction products from all relative sectors the friction based products market is expected to flourish in forth coming future.

The global friction based products market is segmented on the basis of product, business type, and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as brakes, clutches, industrial brakes and transmission systems, abrasives, and other. On the basis of sales channel the market is sub-segmented original equipment manufacturer and aftersales. Similarly, based on end-user the market is segmented into automotive, construction, aerospace and marine, and others.

Friction Product Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

