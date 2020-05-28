Extremity Reconstruction Market Growth Set To Surge Significantly Till 2022 | Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Integra Lifesciences Holdings, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Wright Medical Group N.V.
Extremities are external articulated organs, which execute various locomotive functions. The human body has four extremities, i.e., two upper limbs and two lower limbs. In the recent times, leading players have increased their focus on the extremity reconstruction market, as the joint reconstruction market especially hips and knee reconstruction segment has witnessed sluggish growth in the recent years. Extremity reconstruction market is a small segment of the orthopedic industry, but is the fastest growing market for reconstructive joint replacements. The world extremity reconstruction market was $1,833 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $3,041 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2022.
Top Companies Covered in this Report:
DePuy Synthes (a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)
Smith & Nephew plc
Stryker Corporation
Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Wright Medical Group N.V.
CONMED Corporation
Acumed, Inc., Arthrex, Inc.
Skeletal Dynamics LLC.
The world extremity reconstruction market is driven by increase in the number of joint disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis coupled with increase in geriatric population and rapid rise in lifestyle-related disorders, such as obesity and diabetes that lead to joint disorders. In addition, increasing awareness of patients for better treatment options and need for better quality of living are expected to propel the market. Changes in clinical practice patterns, technological advancements such as reversed shoulder instead of anatomic shoulder and ankle arthroplasty for treating ankle fusion, and development of minimally invasive techniques such as stemless shoulder implants are expected to boost the market growth. However, high cost factor and failures & complications associated with the surgery are expected to hamper the market growth.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
The world extremity reconstruction market is segmented based on product, applications, biomaterial and geography.
World Extremity Reconstruction Market By Product
Upper Extremity Reconstruction
Shoulder
Partial Shoulder Replacement
Total Standard Replacement
Stemless Total Shoulder Replacement
Total Reverse Replacement
Elbow
Hand & Wrist
Lower Extremity Reconstruction
Foot Devices
Hind foot Fusion
Other Fusions
Ankle Reconstruction Devices
Ankle Fusion
Ankle Replacement
World Extremity Reconstruction Market By Biomaterial
Metallic Biomaterial
Ceramic Biomaterial
Polymeric Biomaterial
Natural Biomaterial
