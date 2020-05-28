The “Global Explosion Proof Solenoid Valve Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Explosion proof solenoid valve market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global Explosion proof solenoid valve market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Explosion proof solenoid valve market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Manufacturing and Construction, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves market globally. This report on ‘Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Key vendors engaged in the Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves market and covered in this report:

Avcon Controls Pvt. Ltd.

Burkert Contromatic Pvt. Ltd.

CKD Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Danfoss A/S

Emerson Electric Co.

Festo AG & Co. KG

Omega Engineering Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rotork plc

A solenoid valve is an electromagnetic device in which an electric current is used to generate magnetic field to operate a mechanism which regulate flow of fluid in a valve. An explosion proof solenoid valve has a coil or enclosure to it so that any explosion originating from within the coil or housing is contain within itself in order to prevent any ignition in the surrounding area. Explosion proof solenoid is used in mostly in harsh surrounding.

With the growing oil & gas, chemical and manufacturing industry around the globe there is an increase in need to create safer working environment for the worker and to prevent any operational failure. Additionally, with various government and labor union initiatives towards safety is further fueling the explosion proof solenoid market. However, fluctuating raw material prices are hampering the market growth. With Focus towards achieving operational efficiency and rise in adoption of automation in manufacturing sector the market for explosion proof solenoid is expected to grow in the forthcoming future.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves market segments and regions.

The global Explosion proof solenoid valve market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as two-way solenoid valve, three-way solenoid valve and four way solenoid valve. Similarly, based on application the market is segmented into chemical, oil & gas, water treatment, power generation and others.

Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

