L-Carnitine is a naturally synthesized in human and animal bodies, in the liver and kidneys, and it plays an important role of shuttling fatty acids to and fro in the cells to produce energy. However, certain percentage of population fails to synthesize the required amount of L-Carnitine owing to genetic conditions or defects. Individuals unable to synthesize L-Carnitine suffer from primary and secondary Carnitine deficiency. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of oral and intravenous (IV) L-Carnitine for treating primary and secondary Carnitine deficiency. L-Carnitine is commercially advertised as nutritional supplements to enhance exercise performance and promote weight loss. It is also approved to treat Carnitine deficiencies in patients at the end stage of renal diseases undergoing hemodialysis. Besides its uses in human nutrition, L-Carnitine is also used as an additive in the formulation of animal feed formulations. It is also used in the poultry industry to increase egg production and improve egg hatchability.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/request-trial/

Report Spotlights Progressive industry trends in the Europe L-Carnitine market that help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Europe L-Carnitine market from 2017 to 2027

Estimation of Europe L-Carnitine demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

Recent developments to understand the market competition and regional demand

Market trends and outlook, coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Europe L-Carnitine market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Europe L-Carnitine market growth

Europe L-Carnitine market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the Europe L-Carnitine market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Europe L-Carnitine market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities Market Segmentation L-Carnitine Market – By Process Chemical Synthesis

Bioprocess L-Carnitine Market – By Product Food

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market – By Application Healthcare Products

Animal Feed

Functional Drinks

Medicines Company Profiles ChengDa PharmaCeuticals Co.,Ltd

Maxsun Industries Incorporated

Alpsure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

Lonza Group Ltd

Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd

Merck KGaA

Biosint S.p.A.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/europe-l-carnitine-market/

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace &Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail: [email protected]