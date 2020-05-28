The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

L-Carnitine is a naturally synthesized in human and animal bodies, in the liver and kidneys, and it plays an important role of shuttling fatty acids to and fro in the cells to produce energy. However, certain percentage of population fails to synthesize the required amount of L-Carnitine owing to genetic conditions or defects. Individuals unable to synthesize L-Carnitine suffer from primary and secondary Carnitine deficiency. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of oral and intravenous (IV) L-Carnitine for treating primary and secondary Carnitine deficiency.

L-Carnitine is commercially advertised as nutritional supplements to enhance exercise performance and promote weight loss. It is also approved to treat Carnitine deficiencies in patients at the end stage of renal diseases undergoing hemodialysis. Besides its uses in human nutrition, L-Carnitine is also used as an additive in the formulation of animal feed formulations. It is also used in the poultry industry to increase egg production and improve egg hatchability.

Top Dominating Key Players:

ChengDaPharmaCeuticalsCo., Ltd Maxsun Industries Incorporated ALPSURE LIFESCIENCES PVT. LTD Lonza Group Ltd Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd MERCK KGaA Biosint S.p.A.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak, which first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, ~332,930 confirmed cases and 14,510 total deaths have been reported globally. This outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The food & beverages industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. The lockdown of various plants and factories in the countries in Europe is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and electronic goods sales.

