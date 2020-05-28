Increasing awareness of retail store owners about ESL product advantages is anticipated to drive Europe electronic shelf label market. It helps in the easy product promotion strategies and high ROI associated with them. Integration of the technology aids in labor savings owing to the replacement of human employees with the automated electronic devices. Consumer requirements to avoid false and misleading product pricing and information in the European countries is predicted to pose favorable opportunities for the electronic shelf label market growth in the coming years. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis By Product, By Technology, By Application, Industry Report, Growth Analysis & Forecast, 2018 – 2024”, estimated to cross USD 290 Million by 2024. Key players operating in the Europe electronic shelf label market include Pricer, Displaydata, SES-imagotag, Diebold Nixdorf AG, Altierre Corporation, LG Innotek, M2Communication, and Opticon Sensors Europe B.V. Major companies are focused on adopting low pricing strategies to compete with the new entrants.

LCD product segment in the Europe electronic shelf label market is expected to witness growth due the high demand of this product is attributed to ease in usage and availability for retailers that are the major consumers in the industry. The LCD displays are available in a variety of product ranges offered by several manufacturers on minimum pricing strategies.

Based on technology, RF platform has dominated the Europe electronic shelf label market and is expected to maintain the position. Growth of the platform is attributed to automated price tagging and upgradation advantages. They provide easy utilization and allow end products with additional integrated features.

On the basis of application, supermarkets will gain traction in the Europe electronic shelf label market owing to the high presence of these stores over the European region. Supermarkets gain several benefits including pricing automation and improved store efficiency that aids in increasing the store productivity. Consumers are benefitted as they get advanced facilities with ESL products and improved shopper connectivity further aiding the Europe electronic shelf label market growth.

