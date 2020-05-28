Medical devices used for diagnosis, treatment or surgery of Ear, nose and throat disorders are termed as ENT devices. These devices include endoscopes, balloon dilation devices, hearing aids and others. These devices facilitate better precision, surgical access, and patient outcomes for a variety of ENT surgeries. The ears, nose and throat are important parts of human body and ears also provide a sense of balance. Hence treatment and diagnosis of dysfunction of the ears, nose or throat is very crucial. According to the World health organization in 2018, approximately 466 million people all over the world have disabling hearing loss, and 34 million of these are children.

The “Global ENT Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The ENT devices market report aims to provide an overview of global ENT devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, and end user. The global ENT devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Company Coverage:

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Olympus Corporation, Acclarent, Inc., Cochlear Ltd, William Demant Holding A/S, Medtronic, Sonova, and Rion Co.; Ltd. Among others.

The global ENT devices market is segmented on the basis of product, and end user. The product segment includes, diagnostic devices, surgical devices, hearing aids, and others. Further the diagnostic devices segment is segmented into endoscopes, and hearing screening devices. The surgical devices segment is further segmented into powered surgical instruments, radiofrequency (RF) handpieces, handheld instruments, balloon sinus dilation devices, ENT supplies, ear tubes, voice prosthesis devices. Based on end user, the ENT devices market is segmented as, hospitals, ENT clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The ENT devices market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ENT devices market based on product, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall ENT devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The ENT devices market report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America dominated the ENT devices market in 2017. Availability of ENT specialty clinics, rising prevalence of chronic sinusitis in this region, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government policies are some of the key factors enhancing the growth of the ENT devices market in the North America region.

Asia Pacific is expected to show the rapid growth over the forecast period due to rising disposable income and presence of large population. Besides this, expansion of distribution network of major players in this region and growing awareness about ENT disorders are supporting the growth of the regional market.

