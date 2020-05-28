What is E-Compass?

E-compass is an electronic compass which customs magnetometer and an accelerometer. The global e-compass market is likely to have important growth rate, attributed to high demand for minerals across the globe. The rise of the global e-compass market is driven by rising adoption of e-compass in consumer electronics including wearable, tablets, and smartphones. The macroeconomic factors answerable for the rise of global e-compass market comprise quick ate of urbanization, rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, and rise in economies.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the E-Compass market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the E-Compass market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall E-Compass market globally. This report on ‘E-Compass market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Rise of the wearable devices market and use of E-Compasses in Uavs and Auvs are likely to drive the E-Compass market. Also, Potential use in augmented reality and gaming applications are likely to provide new opportunities for the E-Compass market. The major hindering factor for global e-compass market is the dominance of GPS technology in advanced consumer electronics and automotive products.

The report also includes the profiles of key E-Compass Market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top E-Compass Market companies in the world

1. Aichi Steel Corporation

2. Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

3. Bosch Sensortec GmbH

4. Honeywell International Inc.

5. Invensense Inc.

6. Magnachip Semiconductor

7. Memsic Inc.

8. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

9. Oceanserver Technologies Inc.

10. ST Microelectronics N.V.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of E-Compass industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

