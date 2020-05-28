Digital Transformation market report is an in-depth study on the ICT industry while also explaining what Digital Transformation market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

IBM, Accenture, SAP SE, Microsoft, Oracle, Capgemini, Adobe Systems, Google, Dell, Cognizant are turning heads in the Digital Transformation market because of their product launches, their researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations. This report brings to you all the companies profiles needed to be in the competition for the Digital Transformation market With the help of SWOT analysis the report tell you about all the market restrain and drivers to be followed in the forecast years 2020-2025 While also explaining what the Digital Transformation market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Digital transformation is the change associated with the application of the digital technology in all the aspects of the human society. This enables new types of innovations and creativity in specific domains rather than simply enhancing and supporting traditional methods. Currently, digital transformation is being highly adopted by different industry verticals in all the regions. Especially, in North America, the adoption or shifting of the industry verticals towards digital transformation is very high as compared to every other region.

Digital transformation solutions helping the companies to reach out to large masses is one of the major factor that will drive the growth of the market. Also, constantly evolving customer experiences encourage the companies to adopt digital solutions. However, issues related to the security and privacy affects the adoption of the digital solutions by major industry verticals. Moreover, factors such as Space for implementation across SMEs provides significant opportunity to the players in the value chain, and Increasing adoption of digital solutions by different industry verticals offers huge scope to the market to expand is expected to generate remarkable opportunities to the industry players in the future.

Competitive Landscape: Digital Transformation Market

The global market for digital transformation has been segmented on the basis of component, which include solution and services. Solution segment is further divided into mobility, big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, IoT, and others, and the services segment is further divided into professional services and managed services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premise deployment. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into BFSI, healthcare, education, retail, IT & Telecom, logistics & transportation, manufacturing, and others.

