What is Digital Power Management Multichannel IC?

Power management multichannel integrated circuits (PMICs) are utilized in the electronic devices, which are powered by the portable rechargeable batteries. They are integrated in the devices that operate on electricity, and are utilized in portable media players, mobile phones, and battery-operated devices. PMICs perform multiple functions such as voltage scaling, battery charging, power source selection, power sequencing, and DC-to-DC conversion. Major applications of power management multichannel ICs are detected in consumer electronics segment.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Digital Power Management Multichannel IC market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Digital Power Management Multichannel IC market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Digital Power Management Multichannel IC market globally. This report on ‘Digital Power Management Multichannel IC market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The digital power management multichannel IC market is driven by increase in demand for enhanced device performance, trend of energy harvesting technologies through advancements, and prolonged battery life. The complex integration process for ICs and insertion of multiple power sources for devices are anticipated to restrict the growth of the digital power management multichannel IC market. Further, the growth in demand for high-performance and low power consumption devices is anticipated to offer an opportunity to the digital power management multichannel IC market growth.

Analog Devices Inc. Infineon Technologies AG Maxim Integrated NXP Semiconductors N.V. Qualcomm Inc. Renesas Electronics Corporation ROHM Co., Ltd. Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC STMicroelectronics Texas Instruments Incorporated

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Digital Power Management Multichannel IC industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

