The digital out of home(DOOH) market accounted to US$ 6,084.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15,905.7 Mn by 2027.

The digital out of home market is swiftly switching towards digitalization as traditional advertisers gradually realize the value of trading static billboards for digital. Digital out of home can deliver content that responds to the audience directly. With the rising digital targeting tools, advertisers are targeting the audience and increase the overall effectiveness of their campaign.

There has been constant growth in Digital Out of Home advertising industry. Recently Verve, one of the prominent mobile platform for location-based programmatic display and video marketing partnered with HERE in order to amplify mobile display advertisement performance and pave path for digital OOH opportunities. Besides, a geospatial technology firm Vistar Media, recently launched a solution to facilitate automotive marketers with the ability to precisely measure attribution from OOH advertisement.

Chapter Details of Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market Landscape

Part 04: Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market Sizing

Part 05: Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

The adoption of digital out-of-home (OOH) is high in this industry. Advertisement featured on digital display is mainly comes from retailers. For instance, in April 2019, H&M, a clothing retailer has executed a number of advanced deployments, such as an interactive voice mirror in Times Square, New York City. It is installed through a collaboration with digital signage provider Visual Art, digital experiences provider Ombori and Microsoft Corporation. The retail chains are considered to be the ideal environment for DOOH solutions. Geographically scattered with several departments, the CMOs in the industry greatly benefit from the flexibility and precision offered by DOOH advertisement.

The report segments the global Digital Out of Home market as follows:

Global Digital Out of Home Market – By Type

Billboards

Transit

Street Furniture

Place-Based

Global Digital Out of Home Market – By End-User

Automotive

Retail

Consumer Products

BFSI

Telecom

Others

