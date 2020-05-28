The e-commerce industry is growing rapidly, which has further had a positive impact on the fashion industry. The global retail e-commerce industry generated a value of $2.2 trillion in 2017. Now the people can conveniently shop from home, compare products, and choose from favored brands, which is why the demand for cloths from online distribution channels is increasing at an alarming rate. The online presence of clothes now competes with that of popular online categories such as smartphones & accessories, books, and video games, primarily in countries in Western Europe and North America.

Apart from online channels, denim products are also distributed via specialty stores, exclusive stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and department stores. The largest demand for denim products was created by the specialty stores during 2013–2017; however, the online distribution channel is expected to dominate the domain in 2023, growing the fastest pace during the forecast period. Premium, mass market, and standard are the different segments in the denim domain, among which, the largest requirement during 2013–2017 was created for mass market denim products and the situation is projected to remain the same in the near future as well. The fastest growth in demand is expected to be registered by premium denim products during the forecast period.

The trend of increasing usage of polyester in denim products is predicted to create rising requirement for denim products in the coming years. In this era of sports and its related wear, polyester possesses advantages such as durability and abrasion-resistant features, and is more stretchable as compared to 100% cotton blends. As polyester is first heat treated and then cooled and stretched, it can stretch more than any other denim blend. Due to these factors, the vendors are increasingly blending polyester in denim in order to make the life span of the apparel longer.

