Demand for VoIP Product Proliferates Across the Globe amid COVID-19; ABC End-use Industry Faces Multifaceted Consequences
A recent market study on the global VoIP market reveals that the global VoIP market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The VoIP market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global VoIP market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global VoIP market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the VoIP market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the VoIP market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the VoIP market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the VoIP Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global VoIP market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the VoIP market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the VoIP market
The presented report segregates the VoIP market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the VoIP market.
Segmentation of the VoIP market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the VoIP market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the VoIP market report.
Competition Analysis
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global VoIP market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global VoIP market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global VoIP market.
The following players are covered in this report:
NTT
Comcast
Orange
KT
Charter
Microsoft (Skype)
Cablevision
Verizon
AT & T
Vonage
Cox
Telmex
Time Warner Cable
Numericable-SFR
Rogers
Sprint
Liberty Global
KDDI
TalkTalk
Shaw Communications
8×8
Ring Central
MITEL
VoIP Breakdown Data by Type
Hosted PBX Equipment
IP PBX Equipment
VoIP Breakdown Data by Application
Residential Use
Enterprise Use
