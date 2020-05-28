Analysis of the Global Controlled Substances Market

A recent market research report on the Controlled Substances market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Controlled Substances market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Controlled Substances market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Controlled Substances market in the upcoming years.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2032

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Controlled Substances

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Controlled Substances market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Controlled Substances in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Controlled Substances Market

The presented report dissects the Controlled Substances market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Competition Landscape

GW Pharmaceuticals has announced its plan of epidiolex (CBD or cannabidiol) development program in 2018, to combat infantile spasms, which according to the company is the fourth largest target indication for its program of epidiolex orphan pediatric epilepsy development.

Molecular Science Corporation and Canopy Growth entered into a strategic collaboration in 2018, to pioneer standardized testing methods for analyzing and enhancing the efficacy of cannabis testing, its safety awareness and product knowledge.

Aphria Incorporation has signed an exclusive agreement with Colcanna SAS for extending its medical cannabis sales in Columbia. Aphria eyes to leverage the large distribution footprint of Colcanna SAS to market its MMJ products in Columbia.

Key players operating in the controlled substances market, as identified in the report, include CANNABIS SATIVA, INC., The Peace Naturals Project, Canopy Growth Corporation, GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mallinckrodt plc, SAFC/Cerilliant, Noramco, Inc., Johnson Matthey, Siegfried AG, AMRI, Cayman Chemical, Consort Medical, Patheon, and Cambrex.

Get the summary of the report to get more information on the competition landscape of the controlled substances market.

Additional Insights

Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances – A Key Trend

Electronic prescribing of controlled drugs, which emerged as a key trend in the past decade focusing on adoption and utility, has witnessed a paradigm shift toward quality- and optimization-based developments in the past few years. This has further led to an increased efficiency of processes associated with physicians, such as reduced follow-up times for detecting errors owing to time saved from procuring them electronically. Encouraging access to electronic health records for the same has further resulted in timely product validation and verification prior to procurement. As of 2018, nearly 22 states in the US have current or impending legislations for electronic prescribing of controlled substances.

New Laws Implemented on Opioids

The Opioid Reduction Act was implemented by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, setting limitations on the opioid prescriptions, and enabling patients to place directives in their medical files apropos of advanced treatment that involve opioid medications. Additionally, the legislation enables patients top opt out of treatment with opioids in advance, via filling the form of Voluntary Opioid Advanced Directive. This initiative to reduce the use of opioids, particularly for beginners, is a huge step taken toward turning the tap off in opioid crisis, while preventing new patients from getting addicted to these drugs.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

This report offers holistic insights on the controlled substances market, along with important numbers such as revenue comparison, Y-o-Y growth comparison, and market share comparison of key segmented identified in the controlled substances market. Key trend affecting the growth of the controlled substances market have also been analyzed in the report, along with their degree of impact intensity on the controlled substances market.

Insights and analysis offered on the controlled substances market in this report are backed by a robust research methodology, which involves a perfect combination of extensive primary and secondary researches. The year 2017 is considered as the base year for forecasting further projections of the controlled substances market for the period between 2018 and 2028.

Comprehensive telephonic interviews have been conducted for gaining first-hand, authoritative information on the controlled substances market’s current scenario and prospects. This information is then used for validating the insights gained from exhaustive secondary researches.

This research methodology adopted for compiling the report on the controlled substances has enabled our analysts to deduce holistic insights into the controlled substances market’s growth prospects. This report serves as an authentic dataset for clients to further their business growth with precarious steps in their future business trajectory.

Research Methodology of this Report.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2032

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Controlled Substances market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Controlled Substances market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Controlled Substances market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

Why Choose Fact.MR

Our analysts have exceptional understanding of the latest market research techniques that are used to create the report

We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports

High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements

Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts and consultants

Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2032