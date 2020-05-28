Modular chain drives that are used for transferring mechanical power from one rotating shaft to other across different industry verticals. This drive is used to delivers power transmission in the form of torque and speed ratio for keeping progressive speed ratio between driven sprockets and driver. Currently, the typical type of modular chain drive available in the market is metal and plastic. Some of the major drivers who fuel the modular chain drive market in the forecast period are boosting demands of vehicles is further enhancing the automotive industry and flat top chain due to long life along with high strength.

The high maintenance cost and frequent lubrication are some of the factors which may hamper the modular chain drive market. However, the mounting technological advancement, boosting use of growing demand of modular chain in crop harvesting machines, and rising demand for automation in manufacturing industries are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for modular chain drive in the forecast period.

The “Global Modular Chain Drive Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the modular chain drive industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global modular chain drive market with detailed market segmentation by product type, material used, end-user industry, and geography. The global modular chain drive market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the modular chain drive market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global modular chain drive market based on product type, material used, and end-user industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall modular chain drive market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The modular chain drive market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the modular chain drive market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key modular chain drive market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the modular chain drive market are Haberkorn Ulmer Ltd., Wippermann jr GmbH, Tsubakimoto Chain Co., Habasit Holding AG, KONE NEW ZEALAND, Regal Beloit Americas Inc., Pro Handling Solutions Ltd., GEPPERT-Band GmbH, Interroll (Asia) Pte Ltd., and Progressive Marketing Group Inc. among others.

