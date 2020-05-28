The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life science Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Metagenomics market globally. This report on ‘Metagenomics market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global metagenomics market is expected to reach US$ 314.3 Mn in 2027 from US$ 165.8 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018-2027.

The major players operating in the metagenomics market include:-

Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Perkinelmer ,., Illumina , f Hoffman-La Roche, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Bioscience of California, among others.

The market players are incorporating organic growth strategies such as introduction of new products into the market to sustain their global position in the highly competitive global metagenomics market. For instance, in August 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced launch of the new version of its chromatography data system that will help to export lab files in the Allotrope Data Format (ADF), an emerging standard developed by a consortium of pharmaceutical companies.

Metagenomics market is segmented by product, application, and geography. Global metagenomics market, based on the product was segmented into instruments and software and consumables.

Metagenomics can be defined as the study of the metagenome, which is collective genome of microorganisms. The microorganisms are collected from an environmental samples and the studies are conducted to provide information on the microbial diversity and ecology of a specific environment. The study of microorganism is conducted through the shotgun metagenomics technology/ technique which is used to extract the DNA from the environmental sample and sequence the small fragments. The metagenomic is the rising and vibrant field that has appropriated the tools used for standard genomics and applied for the study of the entire communities of microbes. This requires no need to isolate and culture the individual microbial species. The primary aim of the metagenomics is study and identify the genes and metabolic pathways present in the microbial species. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the metagenomics market. These stakeholders include metagenomics manufacturers, vendors, and distributors, research institutes and government organizations, venture capitalists and other government funding organizations, research and consulting firms, healthcare institutions and others.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the metagenomics market by type and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The report analyzes factors affecting metagenomics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key metagenomics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

