The cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) market growth is primarily driven by the increasing need for transparency and operational efficiency across business functions. Further, the demand is also propelled by burgeoning demand for ERP solutions from SMEs. However, the high operational cost of ERP may hinder the cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) market growth. Also, implementation of tradition ERP is a time-consuming process, requires high upfront cost, and numerous hardware, software, as well as technical expertise. Whereas cloud-based ERP requires a lower upfront cost and offers a high return on ROI thus, it is a preferred solution over a traditional ERP system.

The “Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Financialforce.Com, Plex Systems, Inc., Infor, Sage Software, Inc., Intacct Corporation, and Ramco Systems among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size

2.2 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Revenue by Product

4.3 Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Breakdown Data by End User

