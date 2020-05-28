This TIP report offers a thorough analysis of the Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device market. The primary objective of the report is to analyze the current market landscape and its future potential. All the relevant parameters have been considered for market analysis. The report also includes a discussion on the growth opportunities, drivers and restraints.

A cardiac arrhythmia monitoring device is a device where people experience symptoms of a possible heart problem are usually prescribed a monitoring device to capture on record the heart’s activities during the problematic events. An arrhythmia monitoring device is used to track the functions of the heart and report abnormalities in the normal rhythm.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market is growing due to the rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation, a common type of cardiac arrhythmia, which is one of the key factors driving the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market. Furthermore, atrial fibrillation is expected to witness a significant upsurge owing to the rise in the number of diabetic and obese patients across the globe, suffering from cardiovascular diseases. However, the adoption of cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices has gained significant traction that will further drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Key Companies Profile:

1. ACS Diagnostics, Inc.

2. AliveCor, Inc.

3. Biotricity

4. Biotronik, Inc.

5. GE Healthcare

6. iRhythm Technologies

7. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8. Medtronic plc

9. Nihon Kohden Corporation

10. St. Jude Medical (Abbott Laboratories)

The Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market is segmented on the basis of device, application and by end user. Based on device the market is segmented as holter monitor, event recorder, mobile cardiac telemetry, implantable cardiac monitor, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor and others. On the basis of application the market is categorized as tachycardia, bradycardia, premature contraction and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

