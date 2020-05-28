Broadcast infrastructure is one of the most essential aspects of on-air presentation, and to improve efficiency and overall output, the broadcasters are seeking cost-effective solutions. The increasing adoption of advanced technology such as AI, blockchain, augmented & virtual reality, digital assistants, chatbots, and 4DX to increase business agility and flexibility is boosting the growth of the broadcast infrastructure market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of online multimedia content coupled with the consumers emphasizing on live video services are positively impacting on the growth of the broadcast infrastructure market.

Growing popularity of over-the-top (OTT) video streaming services, along with increasing internet penetration is driving the growth of the broadcast infrastructure market during the forecast period. Moreover, the need for media and broadcasting solutions and services for data management and advertisement is rising at a higher pace, thus driving the broadcast infrastructure market across the globe. The growing collection of unstructured data by media and broadcast companies are demanding for new methodologies and storage capabilities, that are expected to fuel the broadcast infrastructure market growth.

The reports cover key developments in the Broadcast Infrastructure market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Broadcast Infrastructure market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Broadcast Infrastructure market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clyde Broadcast Technology Ltd

CS Computer Systems

Dacast Inc

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA

Grass Valley

Kaltura

Nevion

Ross Video Ltd.

Zixi

The “Global Broadcast Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Broadcast Infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Broadcast Infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Broadcast Infrastructure market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global broadcast infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as digital broadcasting, analog broadcasting. On the basis of application the market is segmented as OTT, terrestrial, satellite, IPTV, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Broadcast Infrastructure market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Broadcast Infrastructure Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Broadcast Infrastructure market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Broadcast Infrastructure market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Broadcast Infrastructure Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Broadcast Infrastructure Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Broadcast Infrastructure Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Broadcast Infrastructure Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

