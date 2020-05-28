Asia Pacific robot sensor market is anticipated to witness tremendous growth in the robot sensor market owing to a huge demand for industrial robots. With continuous technological advancements in the sensor technology, there have been continuous upgrades and enhancements in robot sensors to ensure maximum productivity. Manufacturers are widely integrating sensor technologies with their machinery and equipment to reduce operational costs, which will accelerate growth of the robot sensor market. Moreover, the increasing applications of industrial robots will augment the demand for robot sensors for enhanced operations and efficient production. Robots are used in several industrial applications such as machine tending, drag and drop, welding, painting, etc., thus creating a market demand in the Asia Pacific robot sensor market.

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Asia Pacific Robot Sensor Market Size By Product (Force Torque, Vision, Ultrasonic, Acoustical, Tactile, Laser Range, Proximity), By Robot Type (Industrial, Service, Collaborative), By Application (Manufacturing, Logistics, Defense, Agriculture, Medical, Domestic, Entertainment)”, Estimated To Cross USD 1.5 Billion by 2024

The automotive sector has witnessed a tremendous demand in the owing to increased adoption of the robotics technology. Automotive manufacturers are widely using the robotics technology for their production lines owing to its precision capabilities. Several applications such as the assembly of equipment are performed by robotic hands, which provide a faster production speed. Additionally, this sensor technology implemented machinery reduce safety concerns and the cost of the labor force. There are many complex operations involved in manufacturing processes in the automotive industry, which can be hazardous to the labor force. Additionally, as compared to the manual labor, these robotics machinery processes operations at a much faster rate, thus increasing the productivity, which will also augment the growth of the Asia Pacific robot sensor market.

The growing robotics industry in countries such as China and Korea is a significant driver of the Asia Pacific robot sensor market. ‘Made in China 2025, an initiative of the Chinese government aims at introducing advanced robotics technologies in several sectors including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, medical, telecom, etc. Additionally, China has witnessed an increasing robot density rate, which is 630 robots per 10,000 employees, according to the International Federation of Robots, which will fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific robot sensor market in the coming years.

Key players in the industry, which are introducing new technology products to increase their customer base globally will also proliferate Asia Pacific robot sensor market growth. Prominent players in this region including ABB Group, Epson Robot, Omron, Panasonic, etc., are initiating mergers, partnerships, and collaborations, which will further boost the Asia Pacific robot sensor market.

