Developing countries in Asia have limited or fewer healthcare resources and hence use different strategies to diagnose different types of cancer. In developing poor countries, most of the population relies on the public healthcare systems as the healthcare infrastructures are poor in these countries. Despite advancements in the pharmaceuticals and treatment procedures, cancer is diagnosed in the advanced stages in developing countries as early detection or diagnosis, and treatment is not efficiently promoted.

Many of the low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) in Asia have very poor healthcare services, and the cancer burden is substantial in these countries. Despite the increasing burden of cancer, the disease is still a low priority in healthcare planning and expenditure in most of the Asian LMICs.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. Abbott Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Cancer Genetics Inc. Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC) Danaher Corporation Abcam plc.

South Asian women show lower uptake of breast screening services, especially those from lower socioeconomic groups. Screening rates are low in South Asian populations because they have poor knowledge and awareness of cancer, low community awareness, poor communication between patients and healthcare professionals, and limited access to cancer health services. Thus cancer mortality is high in LMICs as compared with high-income countries (HICs).

There has been rise in cancer incidence and mortality rates in China, making cancer the leading cause of death since 2010 in the country. Much of the rising burden is due to population growth, aging population, and socio-demographic changes. As per data revealed by the WHO, an approximate 4.3 million new cases of cancer were detected as well as 2.9 million cancer deaths were recorded in the country during the year 2018. The prevalence of cancer, coupled with various technological advancements for detection is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in China during the forecast period.

