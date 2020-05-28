Global Satellite Modem Market

By End User (Transportation & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Marine, Military & Defense, Mining, Telecommunication), Data Rate (Entry-Level Data Rate Modems, Mid-Range Data Rate Modems, High-Speed Data Rate Modems), Channel Type (Single Channel Per Carrier Modems, Multiple Channel Per Carrier Modems), Application (Offshore Communication, Tracking & Monitoring, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Satellite Modem Market was valued at USD 288.37 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 487.61 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2017 to 2025.

A Satellite Modem is a modem used to establish data transfers using a communications satellite as a relay. A satellite modem’s main function is to transform an input bitstream to a radio signal and vice versa. Benefits of satellite modem includes – available virtually everywhere, faster than dial-up, can overcome physical barriers, always-on connection, easy to use, global coverage, use multiple devices, high speed, reliability and availability, and is best for isolated areas without any infrastructure.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Conjunction of satellite and mobile technologies

1.2 Increasing demand for satellite communication for various verticals

1.3 Growing need for high speed data communication

1.4 Rising innovation by satellite modem manufacturers

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Increasing demand for high bandwidth application

2.2 Poor international regulations on common protocols and communication standards for satellite modems

Market Segmentation:

The Global Satellite Modem Market is segmented on the end user, data rate, channel type, application, and region.

1. End User:

1.1 Transportation & Logistics

1.2 Oil & Gas

1.3 Energy & Utilities

1.4 Marine

1.5 Military & Defense

1.6 Mining

1.7 Telecommunication

2. By Data Rate:

2.1 Entry-Level Data Rate Modems

2.2 Mid-Range Data Rate Modems

2.3 High-Speed Data Rate Modems

3. By Channel Type:

3.1 Single Channel Per Carrier Modems

3.2 Multiple Channel Per Carrier Modems

4. By Application:

4.1 Offshore Communication

4.2 Tracking & Monitoring

4.3 Mobile & Backhaul

4.4 IP Trunking

4.5 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

2. Novelsat

3. Newtec Cy N.V.

4. Comtech EF Data Corporation

5. WORK Microwave GmbH

6. ORBCOMM INC.

7. Datum Systems

8. ViaSat Inc.

9. Advantech Wireless

10. Teledyne Paradise Datacom

11. Amplus Communication Pte Ltd

12. Ayecka Communication Systems, Ltd.

13. Hughes Network Systems, LLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Satellite Modem Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL SATELLITE MODEM MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL SATELLITE MODEM MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL SATELLITE MODEM MARKET , BY END USER

5.1 Overview

5.2 Transportation & Logistics

5.3 Oil & Gas

5.4 Energy & Utilities

5.5 Marine

5.6 Military & Defense

5.7 Mining

5.8 Telecommunication

6 GLOBAL SATELLITE MODEM MARKET , BY DATA RATE

6.1 Overview

6.2 Entry-Level Data Rate Modems

6.3 Mid-Range Data Rate Modems

6.4 High-Speed Data Rate Modems

7 GLOBAL SATELLITE MODEM MARKET , BY CHANNEL TYPE

7.1 Overview

7.2 Single Channel Per Carrier Modems

7.3 Multiple Channel Per Carrier Modems

8 GLOBAL SATELLITE MODEM MARKET , BY APPLICATION

8.1 Overview

8.2 Offshore Communication

8.3 Tracking & Monitoring

8.4 Mobile & Backhaul

8.5 IP Trunking

8.6 Others

9 GLOBAL SATELLITE MODEM MARKET , BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.6 Rest of the World Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025

10 GLOBAL SATELLITE MODEM MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1 Overview

10.2 Company Market Share

10.3 Vendor Landscape

10.4 Key Development Strategies

11 COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Financial Performance

11.1.3 Product Outlook

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.2 Novelsat

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Financial Performance

11.2.3 Product Outlook

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.3 Newtec Cy N.V.

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Financial Performance

11.3.3 Product Outlook

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.4 Comtech EF Data Corporation

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Financial Performance

11.4.3 Product Outlook

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.5 WORK Microwave GmbH

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Financial Performance

11.5.3 Product Outlook

11.5.4 Key Developments

11.6 ORBCOMM INC.

11.6.1 Overview

11.6.2 Financial Performance

11.6.3 Product Outlook

11.6.4 Key Developments

11.7 Datum Systems

11.7.1 Overview

11.7.2 Financial Performance

11.7.3 Product Outlook

11.7.4 Key Developments

11.8 ViaSat Inc.

11.8.1 Overview

11.8.2 Financial Performance

11.8.3 Product Outlook

11.8.4 Key Developments

11.9 Advantech Wireless

11.9.1 Overview

11.9.2 Financial Performance

11.9.3 Product Outlook

11.9.4 Key Developments

11.10 Teledyne Paradise Datacom

11.10.1 Overview

11.10.2 Financial Performance

11.10.3 Product Outlook

11.10.4 Key Developments

11.11 Amplus Communication Pte Ltd

11.11.1 Overview

11.11.2 Financial Performance

11.11.3 Product Outlook

11.11.4 Key Developments

11.12 Ayecka Communication Systems, Ltd.

11.12.1 Overview

11.12.2 Financial Performance

11.12.3 Product Outlook

11.12.4 Key Developments

11.13 Hughes Network Systems, LLC

11.13.1 Overview

11.13.2 Financial Performance

11.13.3 Product Outlook

11.13.4 Key Developments

12 Appendix

12.1 Related Reports

