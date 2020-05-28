The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials market globally. This report on ‘Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Animal antibiotics and antimicrobials refers to medications used in livestock for any purpose in the husbandry of livestock that includes treatment when a batch of animals is diagnosed ill. Antimicrobials and antibiotics are given to farm animals such as cows, pigs, poultry and other cattle to treat infections and prevent an illness from spreading.

The animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising demand for animal-derived products and increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases and others. In addition, the opportunities from developing economies and growth in companion animal population in the market are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Top Players:

1. Zoetis, Inc.

2. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

3. Eli Lilly and Company

4. Merck KGaA

5. Bayer

6. Sanofi(Novartis)

7. Ceva Sante Animale

8. Virbac

9. Vetoquinol S. A.

10. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

The global animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market is segmented on the basis of product, mode of delivery, and type of animal. Based on product, the market is segmented as, tetracyclines, penicillins, sulfonamides, macrolides, aminoglycosides, lincosamides, fluoroquinolones, cephalosporins, and others. Based on mode of delivery, the market is segmented in premixes, oral powders, oral solutions and injections. On the basis of type of animal, the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market is categorized as per, food producing animals and companion animals.

The report analyzes factors affecting animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “ANIMAL ANTIBIOTICS AND ANTIMICROBIALS” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

