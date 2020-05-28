The rise of the is driven by factors such as the rising number of patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases and rising awareness towards cardiovascular disease. Restraining factor such as high cost of atrial fibrillation devices and procedures is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Atrial fibrillation is among the most commonly occurring heart condition, which causes irregular and often abnormally fast heart rates, which can lead to the possibility of a stroke. A large number of populations across the globe are unaware of the symptoms associated with atrial fibrillation and hence remain untreated. For instance, Health Innovation Manchester in November 2018 raised awareness regarding Atrial Fibrillation and other innovative technologies to increase the detection of the disease as part of the Global AF Aware Week.

Company Profiles:

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Illumina, Inc. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Exact Sciences Corporation NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. Eurofins Scientific Ambry Genetics Centogene AG 23andMe, Inc.

Other than bodies such as associations and organizations, companies in the market have also played an instrumental role in increasing the awareness regarding atrial fibrillation. For instance, Biosense Webster, a Division of Johnson & Johnson, launched two major initiatives as a part of the Global AF Aware Week, which falls between 18–24 November. As a part of the action named Get Smart About AFIB (GSAAF), the company entered into a strategic partnership with the Arrhythmia Alliance to increase knowledge of AF across the healthcare community and the general public. As awareness helps in improving the medical care needed for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, the market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period

