The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Dow

Codyeco S.p.A

Kyoeisha Chemical

OMNOVA Solutions Inc

Scott Bader Group

Polysistec

Achitex Minerva Spa

H. Schmincke & Co. GmbH & Co. KG

Advanced Polymer Emulsions Company

Zhejiang Xinli Chemical Co

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

Segment by Application

Pulp & Paper

Paint Emulsions

Construction Chemicals

Textiles Processing

Leather Processing

Home Care

Others

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

