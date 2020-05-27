The latest Water Based Adhesive market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Water Based Adhesive market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Water Based Adhesive market globally. This report on ‘Water Based Adhesive market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Major vendors covered in this report:

3M Company

DELO Industrial Adhesives

Dow Corning

Evonik Industries

Franklin International

H.B FullerH.B. Fuller

Henkel A.G

Huber Group

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Sika AG

An adhesive is an amalgam that sticks or bids two items together. They are either made naturally or from human-made materials. The use of adhesives are also used in some binding techniques like sewing, mechanical fastening, and thermal bonding. Adhesive tapes, glue, and sticky tac are some common examples. Water-based adhesives are chemical compounds, constituting mixtures of water, polymer, other additives and are available in powder or liquid solution form. They are mainly used to bond unalike substrates in different applications namely, tapes and labels, paper and packaging, woodworking, building, and construction, etc. These adhesives are also used in making envelopes, stamps production, bookbinding, labeling of soft drinks, consumer and assembly applications.

Various useful properties such as durability, flexibility, and economic efficiency, proffered by water-based adhesives drives the water-based adhesive market towards competent growth. Increase in demand for lightweight and low pollution causing vehicles is yet another factor propelling the growth of the market. However, reduced shelf life coupled with the incapacity to store the product for a relatively longer period has curtailed the growth of the water-based adhesive market. Shifting demand of consumers towards sportswear due to rising sports activities for the sake of health and fitness will further provide a lucrative development of the water-based adhesive market in the near future.

The global water based adhesive market is segmented on the basis of resin type, application and geography. On the basis of resin type the market classify into acrylics, polyvinyl acetate emulsion, ethylene vinyl acetate emulsion, Polyurethane dispersions, chloroprene rubber latexand others. The market on the basis of application is broken into paper & packaging, woodworking, types & labels, automotive & transportation, building & construction and others.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Water Based Adhesive market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Water Based Adhesive market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Water Based Adhesive market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Water Based Adhesive market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

