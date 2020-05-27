The latest Triacetin market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Triacetin market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Triacetin market globally. This report on ‘Triacetin market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Atanor S.C.A

Croda International Plc.

DAICEL CORPORATION

Eastman Chemical Company

Henan Huayin Chemical Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Lemon Chemical & Technology Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Ruijia Chemistry Co. Ltd.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK)

LANXESS

ReactChem Co., Ltd.

A triacetin, also known as triglyceride and glycerin triacetate is a triestor of glycerol and acetylating agents such as acetic anhydride and acetic acid. It was prepared for the very first time by a French chemist, Mr. Marcellin Berthelot. Triacetin is basically an artificial chemical compound which is mostly used as food additive in the form of solvent and flavorings. It serves as an excipient in pharmaceutical product in the form of a plasticizer and a solvent. Triacetin is also considered as a source of food energy in artificial food regeneration systems. It is advisable for a human body, to get at least half of its dietary energy from triacetin.

Increased consumption of cigarettes across the globe has instigated the growth of tobacco industry which in turn has driven the growth of the triacetin market. Furthermore, the demand for packaged food and beverages has increased to a greater extent. This factor also act as a drive for the growth of the triacetin market globally. International quality standards, coupled with stringent regulations have restrained the growth of the market. The growing demand for triacetin from various industries namely, food & beverage, tobacco, pharmaceutical, cosmetic etc., will foster the growth of the market globally, in the years to come.

The global triacetin market market is segmented on the basis of grade, product type, application, end use industry, and geography. On the basis of grade the market classify into tobacco, food, industrial and others. The market on the basis of product type is broken into plasticizer, solvent, humectant and others. On the basis of end use industry the market is bifurcated into tobacco, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, chemical and others. As per application the market is segmented into emulsifier, fixer, additive, stablizers,adhesives, antifungal agents and others.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Triacetin market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Triacetin market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Triacetin market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Triacetin market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

