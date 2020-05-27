The growing automotive, aerospace, and heavy machinery industries and military & civil airliner has led to increase in usage of thermal spray coating technology. Thermal spray coating is used to coat piston and synchronizer rings in automotive applications. Similarly, thermal spray coating is also used in aerospace application to coat engine turbine blades and protect it from extreme temperatures, as well as ensure increased reliability for ex- tended periods of time. These coatings are replacing hard chromium plating as the preferred coating method to offer improved performance. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the thermal spray coating market.

Leading Thermal Spray Coating Market Players:

The major key players operating in the thermal spray coating market include 3M, A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Inc., APS Materials, Inc., CoorsTek, Inc., Dupont De Nemours, Inc., Integrated Global Services, Inc., KCC Corporation (KCC), Linde Plc and Morgan Advanced Materials plc. Other players operating in this market include Fosbel, Keronite Group, Oerlikon Metco, and Swain Tech Coatings.

The global thermal spray coating market was valued at $7.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $13.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. Thermal spray coating is a coating process which utilize powder coating material to coat a surface. The powder coating material is melted into droplets and sprayed onto a surface at a high velocity. The thermal spray coating is applied to metal substrates and the process is known by a different name that includes spray welding, plasma spray, HVOF, and flame spray. Thermal spray coating technology is used on a vast range of components of rotating and moving parts of machines such as automobile engines, aerospace turbine, and machine tools, which operate in adverse environments where, erosion, wear, corrosion, or heat leads to decrease in component life.

The global thermal spray coating market is segmented based on material, process, end-use industry and region. Based on material, the global market is segmented into ceramics, metal & alloys and other materials. Based on process, the global thermal spray coating market is bifurcated into flame spraying, arc spraying, plasma spraying, HVOF and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is divided into automotive, aerospace, industrial and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and LAMEA.

