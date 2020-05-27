The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Ready To Use Treasury Management System (TMS) Market Growth and Forecast 2019-2023
Global Treasury Management System (TMS) Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Treasury Management System (TMS) market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Treasury Management System (TMS) market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Treasury Management System (TMS) market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Treasury Management System (TMS) market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Treasury Management System (TMS) . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Treasury Management System (TMS) market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Treasury Management System (TMS) market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Treasury Management System (TMS) market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Treasury Management System (TMS) market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Treasury Management System (TMS) market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Treasury Management System (TMS) market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Treasury Management System (TMS) market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Treasury Management System (TMS) market landscape?
Segmentation of the Treasury Management System (TMS) Market
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Finastra
Salmon Software Limited
ACI Worldwide
GTreasury
Broadridge Financial Solutions
Gresham Technologies
Path Solutions
Taulia
Investopedia
Intimus
PEC
Nextage
Cash Management Solutions
Sopra Banking
National Cash Management Systems (NCMS)
Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
AURIONPRO
NTT DATA EMEA Ltd.
Glory Global Solutions
ALVARA Cash Management Group AG
BankSene
SAP
IBSFINtech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Local Systems
Cloud-Hosted Systems
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Treasury Management System (TMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Treasury Management System (TMS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Treasury Management System (TMS) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Treasury Management System (TMS) market
- COVID-19 impact on the Treasury Management System (TMS) market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Treasury Management System (TMS) market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
