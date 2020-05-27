Upsurge in production of textiles in developing countries to meet the rise in consumer demand, low cost of labor, and increase in population are the various factors that drive the growth of the global textile dyes industry. However, the market growth is hampered due to implementation of various health & environment regulations toward the use of textile dyes. This is attributed to the fact that these dyes contain toxic substances such as arsenic, lead and heavy metals, which increase environmental pollution, thereby negatively impacting the growth of the textile dye industry. Textile dyeing processes consume huge amount of water as a solvent. Hence, development of new processes that minimize the water wastage is anticipated to create a significant opportunity for the market growth.

Leading Textile Dyes Market Players:

Key players operating the global market include Agrofert S.A., Archroma, Chromatech Incorporated, Colourtex, DuPont., Hollindia International B.V., Huntsman Corporation, Jay Chemicals Industries Ltd., Kiri Industries ltd. (Kiri), and Organic Dyes and Pigments.

The global textile dyes market is segmented into dye type, fiber type, and region. Depending on dye type, the market is classified into direct, reactive, VAT, basic, acid, disperse, and others. On the basis of fiber type, the market is categorized into wool, polyester, acrylic and others. Region wise, the global textile dyes market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Increase in urbanization, product innovation, rise in industrialization, and exponential growth of the online fashion sector in Asia-Pacific fuel the demand for textile dyes in this region. China and India are the nations contributing significantly to the market share of the Asia-Pacific textile dyes market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Dye Type

Direct

Reactive

VAT

Basic

Acid

Disperse

By Fiber Type

Wool

Polyester

Acrylic

Others

