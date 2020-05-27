The global silicone market was valued at $18.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $91.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Silicone are polymers that are made up of siloxane. Siloxane is a chain of alternating silicon and oxygen atoms combined with carbon or hydrogen. It is a versatile material, owing to its exceptional chemical & mechanical properties, due to which it provides a more diverse range of applications than any other material.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Dow Inc.

– Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

– Wacker Chemie AG

– Kaneka Corporation

– Evonik Industries AG

– Elkem ASA

– Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

– Arkema Group

– Emerald Performance Materials, LLC

– BASF SE

The global silicone market is segmented based on type, end-user and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into thin elastomers, fluids, resins, gels and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into building & construction, transportation, personal care & consumer goods, energy, electrical & electronics, paper, textile and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

– Elastomers

– Fluids

– Resins

– Gels

– Others

– By End-User

– Building & Construction

– Transportation

– Personal Care & Consumer Goods

– Energy

– Electrical & Electronics

– Paper

– Textile

– Others

