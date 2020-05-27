The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rising investments in the development of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, funds from government bodies as well as rise in the number of market players and their focus in the are likely to boost the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis in the region during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. GenScript Molecular Assemblies Twist Biosciences Evonetix DNA Script Nuclera Nucleics Camena Bioscience Synthomics Ansa Biotechnologies

Oligonucleotides are used in many biological applications as sequence-specific binding agents can help in identifying presence of a specific target DNA sequence. Synthetic oligonucleotides are short stretches of single stranded DNA. Oligonucleotides have variety of uses in diseases diagnosis, biotechnology research, therapeutics, forensic, drug discovery, etc. Synthetic oligonucleotides are widely used in the human genetic disease diagnosis. Oligonucleotide probes are used to detect single base pair changes within human genome. For instance, sickle cell anemia which is caused by a transversion (A^T) within β-globin gene can be analyzed with labeled oligonucleotides. Under stringent hybridization conditions, it is possible to detect whether one or two of family’s alleles contain the mutant gene.

Researchers are also using oligonucleotides to produce more efficient, greener chemical synthesis. By assembling oligonucleotides together into longer fragments that encode synthetic genes, bacteria or yeast cells can be instructed to produce specific enzymes (a type of protein).

Oligonucleotides also enable the development of therapeutics as the malfunctioning genes can be targeted, manipulated, silenced and/or modulated. For instance, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has dedicated its existence to oligonucleotide therapeutic development, particularly antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutics. Thus, the promising potential of synthesized oligonucleotides in various fields drives the market growth.

